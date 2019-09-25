Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Unity Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

UNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 19,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.