Zacks Investment Management Buys 10,012 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Argo Group worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Argo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Argo Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Argo Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,168. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

