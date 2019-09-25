Zacks Investment Management Buys 15,273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,399. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

