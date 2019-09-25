Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,319 Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,222. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $47,659,534.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 300,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

