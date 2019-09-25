Zacks Investment Management Buys 702 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $324.51.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.75.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,575.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,574,192. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

