Zacks Investment Management Has $2.36 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 280,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $593,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,969.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,162 shares of company stock worth $1,733,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

