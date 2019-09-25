Zacks Investment Management Has $3.23 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 29.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 217.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,338,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,283,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,359,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,283,000 after purchasing an additional 196,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 3,237,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.