Zacks Investment Management Sells 32,136 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,136 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

TXT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 596,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

