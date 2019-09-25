Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Aircastle worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Aircastle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,939,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Aircastle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 989,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aircastle by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 167,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aircastle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Aircastle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 7,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

