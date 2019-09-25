Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Hold

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

CHMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

CHMA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 443,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.19. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 143.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 101,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

