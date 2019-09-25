Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Sell

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Broadwind Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 11,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192,208 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

