Zacks: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NeuBase Therapeutics an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,206. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

