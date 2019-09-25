ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZEAL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.98. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

