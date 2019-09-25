ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 14.5% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market cap of $350,173.00 and approximately $73,493.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.