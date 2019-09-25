Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 88,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 166,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.