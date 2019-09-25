Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,767. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

