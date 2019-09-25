Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

