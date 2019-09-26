$0.02 EPS Expected for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

CCJ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 2,448,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.