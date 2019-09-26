$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,671. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.90.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,126,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,772 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.