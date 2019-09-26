-$0.22 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Twin Disc reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.01. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.