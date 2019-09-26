$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,103. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

In other news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 262.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

