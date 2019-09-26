$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.14. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 652,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,680. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,195,000 after buying an additional 3,858,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,546,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

