$0.52 EPS Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 2,066,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,053. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

