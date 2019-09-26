-$0.56 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.57). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,625. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $12.46. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

