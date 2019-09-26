-$0.63 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CATB remained flat at $$5.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 59,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

