-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 157.32% and a negative net margin of 388.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

RKDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

RKDA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.20. 639,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,833. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.02.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Comcowich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

