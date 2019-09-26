$0.98 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

GMS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. 9,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

In other GMS news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

