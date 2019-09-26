10,341 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,168.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AEL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 9,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.99. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

