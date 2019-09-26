1,246 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 15,587,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

