132,117 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 473,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after acquiring an additional 819,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 646,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 16,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,583. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.