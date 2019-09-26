1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. 1347 Property Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

