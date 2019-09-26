1,395 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,944.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $1,773,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 56,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

