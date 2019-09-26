1,749 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.62. 730,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.