22,063 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $20,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $159.74. 42,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,770. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

