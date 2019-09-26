2,485 Shares in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 564,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 211,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter.

IBDK remained flat at $$24.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

