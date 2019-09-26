252 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,206. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

