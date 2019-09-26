2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 148,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.55. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

