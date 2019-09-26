360 Capital Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ASX:TGP traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching A$1.15 ($0.82). 80,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 248.03, a current ratio of 248.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.02. 360 Capital Group has a 52-week low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of A$1.20 ($0.85).

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.