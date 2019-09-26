360 Capital Total Return Fund (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.18. 360 Capital Total Return Fund has a one year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$1.29 ($0.91).

Get 360 Capital Total Return Fund alerts:

About 360 Capital Total Return Fund

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.