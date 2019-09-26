$489.34 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce $489.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.69. 639,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Teradata has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Teradata announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 71.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 239.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

