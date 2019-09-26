51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.60. 51job has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 51job by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 51job during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in 51job by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in 51job by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

