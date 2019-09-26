54,855 Shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Bought by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRWH. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 649,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $19,431,693.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Capp purchased 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392,697 shares of company stock worth $40,500,160. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

