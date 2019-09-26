5,709 Shares in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Model N by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Model N by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Model N by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $112,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,250.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

