6,064 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,837,000 after purchasing an additional 673,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 794.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $16,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 289.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 371,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $93,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

