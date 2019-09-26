$63.01 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $63.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.02 million. Radware reported sales of $58.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $253.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $253.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.42 million, with estimates ranging from $274.53 million to $276.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. 114,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,479. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 324.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Radware by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

