66,071 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,601. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

