$89.05 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report sales of $89.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.96 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $90.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $324.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.42 million to $329.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.09 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 167,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,140. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $859.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

