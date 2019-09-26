Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Abacus Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

