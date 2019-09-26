Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,697 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Accenture worth $292,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.56.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $188.33. 92,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,017. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

