Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.27

Shares of Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.27 and traded as low as $52.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 30,735 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

In other Access Intelligence news, insider Michael Jackson sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £634,500 ($829,086.63).

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

